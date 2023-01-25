An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in Mumbai’s posh locality Bandra on Wednesday. However, BEST officials confirmed that all passengers were safe in the incident. On seeing flames and smoke, the BEST driver immediately stopped the bus and evacuated the passengers. The efforts to douse the blaze underway. Thane Bus Fire: 65 Passengers Have Narrow Escape After Bus Catches Fire in Utaleshwar.

BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai's Bandra area; all passengers safe pic.twitter.com/HuPm8Qm9bG — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

