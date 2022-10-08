A massive fire broke out at a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade said. As per reports, a level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminal around 2:43 pm. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen trying to climb down from the windows to escape fire.

Mumbai | Fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. Fire tenders on spot. The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/HBZ9uVXJpc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

