A massive fire broke out at Kurar village of Malad. Several fire tenders are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is reported to be cylinder blast. Video from the scene shows thick smoke in air due to the fire. Further information into the incident is awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video) .

Malad Fire:

Massive fire at Kurar Village Malad East. Just bear a few loud blast sound. Hope no casualties 🙏🏼 #Malad #Fire #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1EFSUyNVuU — Kevin (@iamkevins) February 13, 2023

Our staff is on the spot for further help. We have also informed the Fire Brigade for further support. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 13, 2023

