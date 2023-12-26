Indian Navy commissioned indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer INS Imphal at a ceremony in Mumbai Naval Dockyard on Tuesday, December 26 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde accompanied Rajnath Singh in the event. Speaking at the event, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said "INS Imphal will not only tackle physical threats, but also through the demonstrated strength of an integrated Bharat, she will deter nefarious designs, trying to subvert our national unity". INS Imphal is country's first warship named after the North-eastern state Manipur's capital city. INS Imphal now becomes a part of the Western Naval Command after commissioning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils Crest of Yard 12706 Aka INS Imphal, Says 'Ship Is Hallmark of Indigenous Shipbuilding' (See Pics and Video).

Indian Navy Commissions INS Imphal:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Indian Navy's commission of stealth guided missile destroyer 'Imphal' at Naval Dockyard. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde present on the occasion. https://t.co/vrNL26Gctg pic.twitter.com/fLU8AEaEoL — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Eknath Shinde Present at Commissioning Ceremony:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar says, "INS Imphal will not only tackle physical threats that emanate at or from the seas, but more importantly, through the demonstrated strength of an integrated Bharat, she will deter nefarious designs, trying to subvert our… pic.twitter.com/qVbnzoZePu — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)