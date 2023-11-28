Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, November 28, unveiled the crest of Yard 12706 (Imphal) aka INS Imphal in presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Rajnath Singh shared photos from the crest unveiling ceremony and said Yard 12706 (Imphal) is a hallmark of indigenous shipbuilding. "Happy to note that INS Imphal is amongst the most technologically advanced warships in the world," the Defence Minister added. The crest design depicts the Kangla Palace on the left and "Kangla-Sa" on the right. Yard 12706 or INS Imphal is a guided missile destroyer and equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. India Successfully Test-Fires 'Pralay' Missile From Abdul Kalam Island Off Odisha Coast.

Rajnath Singh Unveils Crest of INS Imphal:

Delighted to attend the Crest Unveiling ceremony of INS Imphal in New Delhi today. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL, this ship is a hallmark of indigenous shipbuilding. Happy to note that INS Imphal is amongst the most technologically… pic.twitter.com/xa47xE3p18 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2023

Honoured to join the unveiling of "INS Imphal," the impressive third ship in the Navy's Project 15B, Visakhapatnam Class. This serves as a great achievement for India's maritime capabilities and strengthens our National defence. Heartfelt Gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/jqxzTBmjms — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 28, 2023

