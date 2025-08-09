The Railways have announced multiple night blocks on the Western, Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines for the intervening nights of Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10. On the Western line, there will be a four-hour night block between Santacruz and Mahim⁣ station on the intervening night of August 9-10. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block at Kalyan station between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Sunday, August 10, from 00:10 to 06:55 hours. A 10-hour mega block has been announced on the Harbour line at Vashi station for work related to the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Vashi. On the other hand, a five-hour mega block has been announced on the Transharbour line between Thane and Turbhe stations on Sunday, August 10, from 00:30 to 05:30 hours. Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 10, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Railways Announced Night Blocks on Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)