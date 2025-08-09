Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 10, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, August 9: Those travelling by Mumbai local trains wonder if there is a Sunday mega block on August 10. The question comes amid the general perception that every Sunday, a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services. Not only does the mega block affect local train services, but it also confuses netizens who look online to find out which railway line in the maximum city will be affected. Scroll below to find out if there is a Sunday mega block on August 10, 2025.

Although Sunday's mega block does affect Mumbai local train services, more often than not, it does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. According to the mega block announced by the railways for August 10, there will be a mega block on Sunday on the Harbour line. The railways have not announced a Sunday mega block for the rest of the railway lines - Central, Western, Transharbour and Uran. Indian Railways Launches Round-Trip Package Scheme To Boost Passenger Convenience Ahead of Festive Season; Know Benefits, Eligibility, Booking Window and Other Details.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on August 10? Which Lines Are Affected?

As mentioned above, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Harbour line for Sunday, August 10. There will be a 10-hour Sunday mega block on the Harbour line at Vashi station till 10 AM on Sunday, August 10. According to the announcement, the Central Railway will operate a special traffic block on the Harbour line at Vashi station for work related to the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Vashi. The mega block will be from 00.45 to 10.45 hours on Sunday, August 10.

Railways also said that the first down local after the 10-hour mega block will be CSMT-Panvel, departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10:10 AM. In contrast, the first UP local after the block will be Vashi-CSMT, departing Vashi at 10:55 AM, and Panvel-CSMT, departing Panvel at 10:33 AM. On the other hand, special services between CSMT and Mankhurd will also be run during the mega block period. It must be noted that the railways have not announced any mega block for Central, Transharbour, Uran and Western lines. Mumbai Local Train Update: Overnight Traffic and Power Block to Hit Central Railway Services Amid Major Infrastructure Works; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

This means the Sunday mega block of August 10 will be only on the Harbour line. On Sunday, August 10, local train services in Mumbai will continue to function normally on all the other railway lines.

Fact check

