Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 new COVID-19 Cases. Five coronavirus patients also died in the past 24 hours in Mumbai. A total of 6,004 people recovered from the deadly virus in a day in the city. The active case rose to 106,037. In Mumbai, the overall recovery rate stands at 86%.

Mumbai logs 20,318 fresh COVID cases and 5 deaths today Active cases: 1,06,037 Bed occupancy: 21.4% pic.twitter.com/H5vvulSMHZ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)