The Diwali 'Muhurat Trading' is underway at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Actor Ajay Devgn was present during the opening bell ceremony. According to reports, the Sensex rose by 651.16 points as the Diwali Muhurat trading began. It is currently at 59,958.31. On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian stock exchange opened for an hour in what is called as Muhurat trading. The exchange platforms will be open for trading from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm today. During this 1-hour window, investors can place orders for stocks according to their wishes which they believe to be auspicious and that will bring in good returns. The Diwali Muhurat trading is an auspicious stock market trading for an hour on the occasion on Deepawali. The symbolic and old ritual has been observed for years by the trading community. This year, the Muhurat trading session is held on October 24, i.e. Today, on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan.

‘Muhurat Trading’ Underway at Bombay Stock Exchange

Mumbai: 'Muhurat Trading' underway at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE); actor Ajay Devgn present during the opening bell ceremony. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/jc0D7ruDcy — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

