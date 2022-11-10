Mumbai police have issued an order banning use of drones, remote controlled micro- light aircraft, para-gliders within the city for a period of 30 days from 13th November. Earlier also the City police had issued prohibitory orders on such objects stating that it is likely for terrorists or anti-social elements to use these equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or destroy public property or to cause law and order issues. Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF at Kalam Dogar Border Outpost Near Amritsar in Punjab

Check Tweet:

Mumbai Police has issued fresh prohibitory orders against flying any drone, remote-controlled light aircraft, or paragliders in the city for a period of 30 days from 13th November. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)