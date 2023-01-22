Mumbai police are known for their efficiency and timely action to crack a case, any case. Recently, the cops rescued and reunited a missing child with the family within an hour of receiving a complaint. Sharing a photo on Twitter, Mumbai police wrote, "Sr. PI Suresh Sahane, PN Vinod Mote and PN Sanket Kambli of Sewree Police station acted swiftly upon receiving a complaint of a missing child. The boy was traced within an hour and was safely reunited with his family." Mumbai Police Give Epic Reply To User Who Asked Shah Rukh Khan for OTP During #AskSRK Session (Check Tweet).

Mumbai Police Reunite Missing Child With Family:

Sr. PI Suresh Sahane, PN Vinod Mote and PN Sanket Kambli of Sewree Police station acted swiftly upon receiving a complaint of a missing child. The boy was traced within an hour and was safely reunited with his family.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/NhuqUFHF0a — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 22, 2023

