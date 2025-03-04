In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra's Pune, a truck caught fire inside the Khopoli exit tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway today, March 4, at around 2:45 AM. The blaze caused heavy smoke and traffic disruption. According to news agency IANS, IRB’s Devdoot team, Delta Force, and Khopoli Fire Brigade controlled the fire in two hours. No casualties were reported in the incident. Pune Road Accident: Biker, Pillion Rider Thrown Off As Speeding Car Loses Control and Crashes Into Bike on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Truck Catches Fire Inside Khopoli Exit Tunnel

