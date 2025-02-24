A shocking road accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Tip-Top International Hotel in Wakad, as a speeding car collided with a two-wheeler, throwing both the biker and pillion rider off. The incident, captured on a dashcam, shows a black car losing control before crashing into the motorcycle. The impact of the crash was so severe that the riders were hurled several feet away. The video, which has gone viral, shows the aftermath, with people gathering to check on the injured. The victims were promptly taken to a hospital, and police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

Speeding Car Loses Control, Rams Bike on Mumbai-Pune Highway

