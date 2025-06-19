Mumbai has been lashed by heavy rains since Wednesday evening, continuing into Thursday morning, disrupting daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. Local train services on the Central and Harbour lines are running late by up to 10–15 minutes, as per m-Indicator, while Western line trains remain on schedule. Rainbands have engulfed the city, and waterlogging is likely in several low-lying areas this morning. The IMD forecasts continued moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few hours. Authorities urge commuters to exercise caution. Weather Forecast Today, June 19: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Rains

🌧☔️#MumbaiRains:As expected rains continues over Mumbai & regions.MMR getting more rains. Vigorous westerlies forming Back to back spells of rain🌧.North Raigad getting most affected. Rains to continue & are expected to reduce from tomorrow.#MumbaiRainhttps://t.co/P3hQP4LvgX pic.twitter.com/Nw83pxvHDE — WeatherMan (@IndiaWeather12) June 19, 2025

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Continuous heavy #rainfall lashed #Mumbai and its suburban areas, recording 200 mm of rainfall since last evening. IMD issues an orange alert for rain in Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel and take necessary precautions due to… pic.twitter.com/8lvoapbGwX — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 19, 2025

There have been heavy rains over parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai all throughout the past night. Nowcast warning shows Mumbai under orange alert. pic.twitter.com/wyj5K7m7HZ — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 19, 2025

