The weather forecast for June 19, 2025, indicates varied conditions across major Indian cities. Delhi and Chennai are battling intense heatwaves, with temperatures soaring to 35°C and 39°C respectively, and no rainfall relief expected. Mumbai continues to receive intermittent rain, keeping temperatures around 28°C. Kolkata braces for heavy thunderstorms with highs near 30°C, while Hyderabad remains cloudy and warm at 33°C without rain. Bengaluru experiences humid and overcast conditions, hovering around 29°C. In Shimla, mild weather prevails with a chance of afternoon showers and temperatures near 25°C. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and cautious amid ongoing weather fluctuations. Delhi Rains: Water Enters IGI Airport Terminal 1 As Heavy Rain Lashes National Capital, Video Shows Staff Clearing Rainwater.

