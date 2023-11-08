Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution

Mumbai experienced unprecedented rainfall on November 8, relieving residents from the persistent heat and pollution. Videos circulating on social media captured Mumbaikars rejoicing in the unanticipated showers, welcoming the much-needed respite. The unexpected downpour brought a temporary reprieve from the scorching heat and the city's ongoing pollution concerns, lifting the spirits of many in the bustling metropolis. Mumbai Rains on Sunday Photos and Videos: Netizens Share 'First Rain in Mumbai 2023' Tweets and Pictures Online.
Mumbai Rains
It’s raining in November. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ISSeUoyQzV
— Virendra (@vierendra) November 8, 2023
#Mumbai is witnessing a pleasant #evening with windy cool #weather.
The skies at Nariman Point have turned to remind us of a #rainy season.
P.S. Heard a thunder already. #MumbaiCity #sobo #mumbaiweather #rains #mumbairains @IndiaWeatherMan @roads pic.twitter.com/ycXKZJgffQ
— swarna srikanth || स्वर्णा श्रीकांत (@SSwarnaSrikanth) November 8, 2023
Rain Delights Mumbai
I can’t see the rains yet but can smell the rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MLOh1SyEdR
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 8, 2023
Mumbaikars Rejoice as Rain Hits the City
Aaj Kashmir jaisa feel hua Mumbai me 🤣 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hHd0VrRZqt
— Mr. Obnoxious (@viikas22) November 8, 2023
November Rain in Mumbai.
Video from Cuffe Parade Mumbai shot by my nephew Neil. #thunderstorm #mumbairains #rain #NOVEMBER #8thNov2023 @VagariesWeather @weatherindia @MumbaiLiveNews