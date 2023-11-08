Mumbai Rains Today Videos: Mumbaikars Rejoice as November Showers Bring Respite from Heat and Pollution

I can’t see the rains yet but can smell the rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MLOh1SyEdR

The skies at Nariman Point have turned to remind us of a #rainy season.

Mumbai experienced unprecedented rainfall on November 8, relieving residents from the persistent heat and pollution. Videos circulating on social media captured Mumbaikars rejoicing in the unanticipated showers, welcoming the much-needed respite. The unexpected downpour brought a temporary reprieve from the scorching heat and the city's ongoing pollution concerns, lifting the spirits of many in the bustling metropolis. Mumbai Rains on Sunday Photos and Videos: Netizens Share 'First Rain in Mumbai 2023' Tweets and Pictures Online.

Mumbai Rains

Rain Delights Mumbai

I can’t see the rains yet but can smell the rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MLOh1SyEdR — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 8, 2023

Mumbaikars Rejoice as Rain Hits the City

Aaj Kashmir jaisa feel hua Mumbai me 🤣 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hHd0VrRZqt — Mr. Obnoxious (@viikas22) November 8, 2023

