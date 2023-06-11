Mumbai city finally witnessed the ‘first rain of monsoon 2023’ on Sunday evening. Mumbaikars have been waiting for rainfall ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra this weekend. However, Mumbai rains got a bit delayed, with netizens getting restless amid the dry, sunny weather. But now, with the downpour taking place, people can breathe a sigh of relief. People are tweeting pictures and videos of massive rain clouds and strong winds from different parts of the city. Photos and videos with hashtag #MumbaiRains from Navi Mumbai, Malad, Parel, Marine Drive and other parts of Mumbai city have flooded the micro-blogging platform Twitter. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Cyclone Biparjoy and that the rainfall is taking place due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.
Baarish Aaya
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7WSZ3WmNGZ
— Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) June 11, 2023
Beautiful Scenery
Those clouds! Very windy and bit of rains now. Around Lalbaug/Parel. Is it raining anywhere else in Mumbai now? #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Ln0vHN1hS5
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 11, 2023
Rains and Marine Drive, Lovely Combination
Something special about rains & Marine Drive 😍❤️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3S01sWSSPA
— Rahul Bhatu (@rbhatu) June 11, 2023
Extreme Weather on The Cards?
Cyclone Biparjoy
Sunday Mumbai Rains
Scary clouds extreme weather pic.twitter.com/KovoXFNa5P
— Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) June 11, 2023
Stunning
And the rains have picked up now. Notice the blue skies now! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FgzjQPrI4X
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 11, 2023
First Rain in Mumbai
My first #Rain of #June at #CSMT, #Mumbai 🌧️😍
1st witnessed #Duststrom in which exceeded #wind gust of 50km/hr #KonkanWeather #MumbaiRains pre #Monsoon2023 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather #Maharashtra
With @kotian_viraj pic.twitter.com/Srl1uK45VO
— Abhijit Modak (कोकण हवामान)🌞🌦️⛈️ (@meet_abhijit) June 11, 2023
Get Ready For 'First Rain in Mumbai'
Clouds over sky ..arrival of first rain in Mumbai#mumbairains#CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/tkvHIIl9BN
— Hola (@Hola51859541) June 11, 2023
