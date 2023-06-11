Mumbai city finally witnessed the ‘first rain of monsoon 2023’ on Sunday evening. Mumbaikars have been waiting for rainfall ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra this weekend. However, Mumbai rains got a bit delayed, with netizens getting restless amid the dry, sunny weather. But now, with the downpour taking place, people can breathe a sigh of relief. People are tweeting pictures and videos of massive rain clouds and strong winds from different parts of the city. Photos and videos with hashtag #MumbaiRains from Navi Mumbai, Malad, Parel, Marine Drive and other parts of Mumbai city have flooded the micro-blogging platform Twitter. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Cyclone Biparjoy and that the rainfall is taking place due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Baarish Aaya

Beautiful Scenery

Those clouds! Very windy and bit of rains now. Around Lalbaug/Parel. Is it raining anywhere else in Mumbai now? #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Ln0vHN1hS5 — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 11, 2023

Rains and Marine Drive, Lovely Combination

Something special about rains & Marine Drive 😍❤️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3S01sWSSPA — Rahul Bhatu (@rbhatu) June 11, 2023

Extreme Weather on The Cards?

Cyclone Biparjoy Sunday Mumbai Rains Scary clouds extreme weather pic.twitter.com/KovoXFNa5P — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) June 11, 2023

Stunning

And the rains have picked up now. Notice the blue skies now! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FgzjQPrI4X — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 11, 2023

First Rain in Mumbai

Get Ready For 'First Rain in Mumbai'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)