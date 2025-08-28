Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, August 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai's neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Soon after heavy rains lashed Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share updates and concerns. One user wrote, "Abundant rains in mumbai,mulund, but no water in taps", while a second user said that visibility was slightly restricted due to rains on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Weather Forecast Today, August 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai for Today

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today (Photo Credits: IMD)

More Thunderstorms and Rains in Mumbai Today Evening

Mumbai Rains

Visibility Low Due to Rains

Heavy Rain on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Moderate Rainfall Expected in Mumbai Today

