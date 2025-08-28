Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, August 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai's neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Soon after heavy rains lashed Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share updates and concerns. One user wrote, "Abundant rains in mumbai,mulund, but no water in taps", while a second user said that visibility was slightly restricted due to rains on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Weather Forecast Today, August 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai for Today

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today (Photo Credits: IMD)

More Thunderstorms and Rains in Mumbai Today Evening

LPA merged with remnants of Typhoon Tajiki yesterday, now lies over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha Moderate to heavy rains with few very heavy spells seen over Vidarbha, Marathwada since yesterday. Thunderstorms affected KDMC and Navi Mumbai last night too. Since today… https://t.co/KcRatH4M2y pic.twitter.com/qtQaO2OZYM — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) August 28, 2025

Mumbai Rains

Visibility Low Due to Rains

@Mumbai2PuneEway crossed the Expressway (Mumbai bound). No toll for EV. Visibility is slightly restricted due to rains. No jam as of now — Sea is my home (@Sea_is_my_Home) August 28, 2025

Heavy Rain on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

@vineet_mausam Heavy rain on pune mumbai Expressway pic.twitter.com/dKt4vSbMoz — 𝑨𝒍𝒑𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒊 (@AlpeshGogri75) August 28, 2025

Moderate Rainfall Expected in Mumbai Today

Moderate rain of 20-30mm likely over Mumbai tomorrow.#MumbaiRains — MumbaiWeatherUpdate (@mumbaiweatheru1) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)