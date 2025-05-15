The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane today, May 15. According to the weather agency's forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive thunderstorm and moderate rainfall on Thursday. On the other hand, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Thane too. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert today for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, and Jalgaon. According to the forecast for the next five days, a green has been issued for Mumbai till May 19. Cyclone Shakti Update: IMD Warns of Possible Cyclone Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check Details.

Mumbai and Thane Likely To See Light Rains Till May 18

Mumbai & Thane could see light rains till May 18. From May 19 dry weather conditions expected: IMD district forecast. pic.twitter.com/eYxHTtMiAZ — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 15, 2025

Weather Forecast for Mumbai

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for next 24 hours. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with light rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated pockets in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 26°C — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 15, 2025

Mumbai Forecast on Windy

Thane Forecast on Windy

