Mumbai, May 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that a cyclonic storm, possibly named Shakti, may develop in the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and 28. An upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system between May 16 and 22.

The IMD also reported the onset of the southwest monsoon in the south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and south Bay of Bengal, with further progress anticipated by May 16. A number of areas, such as Northeast India and regions of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, can expect moderate rainfall until May 17. Weather Forecast Today, May 14: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Also, there will be heat wave conditions in scattered areas of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. A yellow alert has been sounded in some areas of Karnataka for pre-monsoon rains. The IMD requests residents to keep track of weather warnings.

