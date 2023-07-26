In the wake of heavy rainfall and a Red alert issued by IMD for Mumbai, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city for tomorrow, July 27. Taking to social media, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City and Suburban area from 8 pm today till tomorrow afternoon. The civic body further said that in view of IMD's "Red" alert, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all Municipal, Government and Private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the Mumbai City and Suburbs for tomorrow, July 27. "In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and Administratior Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday," the BMC tweet read. The BMC has also requested all citizens to stay alert and stay indoors and also asked citizens to follow instructions from the administration. Mumbai Rains: Orange Alert for City, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts on July 27.

School Holiday in Mumbai Tomorrow

Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has issued Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)