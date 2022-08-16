The Malad subway near the Malad railway station has been closed for traffic on Tuesday and the vehicular movement has been diverted to Sainath Road, Mumbai traffic police informed. The decision comes after the waterlogging in the subway due to heavy rainfall in the area since morning.

Check Tweet:

पाणी साचल्याने , मालाड भुयारी मार्ग वाहतुकीसाठी बंद केला असून तेथील वाहतूक साईनाथ मार्गाच्या दिशेने वळवण्यात आली आहे. Due to waterlogging, the Malad subway has been closed for traffic and traffic is diverted to Sainath Road. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 16, 2022

