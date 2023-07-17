A man riding a scooter was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The terrifying incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video depicts a black coloured car crashing with the scooter, tossing him in the air and fleeing from the scene swiftly. While the video is doing rounds on internet, further details about the incident are still awaited. Ghaziabad Road Accident Video and Photos: School Bus Coming From Wrong Direction Collides With Car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Six Killed.

Muzaffarnagar Accident Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)