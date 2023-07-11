Six people died in a horrifying road accident involving a school bus and car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on July 11. The school bus driver was arrested following the collision. According to the police, the school bus was coming from wrong direction and collided with the car. "The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver, he was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi," RK Kushwaha, ADCP (Traffic) told ANI. The occupants of the car were members of the same family. There was no student on the school bus. Delhi-Meerut Expressway Accident: Three Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad School Bus-Car Collision Video and Photos:

दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस वे में ये घटिया स्कूल का ड्राइवर बीच वाली लेन में उल्टी साइड आ रहा है। इसने तो मर्डर किया है। एक्सप्रेसवे में उल्टी साइड वह भी बीच लेन में। पहले पांच मौत की पुष्टि पुलिस ने की थी पर कार देखी गई तो एक बच्ची और मृत मिली।गनीमत रही कि स्कूल बस में बच्चे नही थे। pic.twitter.com/yWEjpwMKAU — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) July 11, 2023

#WATCH | RK Kushwaha, ADCP (traffic) says, "...Six people died on the spot, and two are critically injured. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It… pic.twitter.com/2mszamt7pi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

