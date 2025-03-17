In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar’s Charthaval area, a 60-year-old man was sentenced by a local panchayat to be beaten with two shoes after he allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl. The accused reportedly dragged the minor girl to a field, tore her clothes, and attempted to assault her before she managed to escape. Instead of immediate legal action, a panchayat was convened, which delivered the unusual punishment. A viral video of the incident shows community members hitting the elderly man with slippers. Following public outrage, the victim approached the police seeking justice. Authorities have now registered a case and launched an investigation. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Niece at Aunt's House in Uttar Pradesh While Delivering Wedding Invitation to Sister, Arrested.

Elderly Man Punished With Slippers for Molesting Minor Girl in UP

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

