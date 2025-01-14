Lucknow, January 14: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, January 12, arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old niece in Muzaffarnagar district. Police officials said that the accused raped his niece at his aunt's house while delivering a wedding invitation to his sister in a village in Muzaffarnagar. The incident came to light after the rape survivor's grandmother lodged a complaint.

In her complaint, the victim's grandmother said that her grandchildren live with her as their parents are separated. According to a report in The Times of India, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 11. The complainant said that on the day of the incident, the accused entered the survivor's room and allegedly raped her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter With Sharp Weapon Over Love Affair in Shahjahanpur.

Post this, she called the police, who arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody. Speaking about the incident, the station house officer said that the accused is a married man who has been arrested and sent to jail. The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and section 64 (rape) of BNS.

After the incident, the survivor underwent a medical examination. Meanwhile, further investigation in connection with the incident is underway. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol in Meerut. The Class 9 student allegedly shot himself in front of his family after searching about "Garuda Purana", "methods of death", and "where soul goes after death" on Google and YouTube.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

