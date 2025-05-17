A Nagpur woman from Maharashtra, aged 43, is believed to have entered Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) across the Line of Control (LoC), leading to a joint search operation by Kargil's local police and Indian Army. The woman, Sunita Bholeshwar Jamgade, was last spotted at about 3 PM on May 14 in Hunderman village, a far-flung place close to the LoC. She left behind her minor son, who is now in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board until her relatives arrive. Authorities suspect Sunita crossed over knowingly, perhaps for personal or love reasons. Police authorities and Army intelligence have established that she had earlier tried to cross from Amritsar and was caught in possession of a Pakistani contact on WhatsApp. In her previous attempt, she allegedly approached a BSF guard asking how to go to Pakistan, which raised suspicion and resulted in a short questioning. Divorced since 2020, Sunita was living apart with her son. Nagpur Horror: Man Bludgeons Girlfriend to Death With Iron Rod Over Suspicion of Affair in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

43-Year-Old Woman Suspected of Crossing Into PoJK for Love

A woman from Nagpur is suspected to have crossed over to PoJK through the LoC in Kargil. Army and police are searching for the woman who went missing from Hunderman village.#IndiaPakistanWar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/WbkCQiTVb0 — Arjun Sharma (अर्जुन शर्मा) (@arjunsharma_86) May 17, 2025

