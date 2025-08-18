In a worrying development, a cloudburst has been reported in Mukhed, Nanded district of Maharashtra, triggering flash floods on Monday, August 18, prompting large-scale rescue operations by SDRF and Army teams. Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed gushing waters submerging roads and sweeping through villages. SDRF personnel have already been deployed in the affected zones, while an Army team has rushed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to assist in evacuation efforts. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast: Red and Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts; BMC Announces School Holiday for Today.

Mukhed Cloudburst: Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Nanded, Maharashtra: Cloudburst reported in Mukhed. SDRF teams are on the ground, while an Army team has been dispatched from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for rescue operations. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ek0WI3zJww — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

