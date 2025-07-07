In a shocking incident from Maharashtra’s Nanded district, a man was seen digging up a newly constructed road with his bare hands, raising serious questions about its quality. The viral video shows the man effortlessly pulling out chunks of asphalt from the road in Biloli taluka, exposing the weak foundation beneath. Locals claim the road, constructed just a month ago between Dugaon and Dongargaon, developed potholes within days. They allege poor construction quality, citing insufficient asphalt and inadequate base preparation. Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Declares October 3 As Elite Marathi Language Day; October 3 to October 9 To Be Celebrated As Classical Marathi Language Week.

Man Digs Up Road With Bare Hands in Nanded

