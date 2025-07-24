Language-related violence in Maharashtra continues to stir outrage, with another disturbing incident surfacing from Nanded. A viral video shows a Hindi-speaking public toilet attendant at the central bus stand being slapped and forced to apologise by alleged MNS workers for refusing to speak Marathi. The confrontation began when a Marathi-speaking man questioned the attendant over a Rs 5 charge and demanded he speak in Marathi. When the attendant refused, saying, “I won’t speak Marathi. What will you do?”—the man forwarded the video to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members. They later confronted and assaulted the attendant. This incident follows a spate of similar attacks, including a recent case in Mumbai where a shopkeeper was thrashed for not using Marathi. MNS has long pushed for mandatory Marathi usage in public spaces. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

Another Man Assaulted in Maharashtra for Not Speaking Marathi

a Sulabh Shauchalay (public toilet) at the Central Bus Stand in Nanded, Maharashtra, where a toilet operator was assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for refusing to speak Marathi #marathilanguage #MarathiNews #MNS #nanded #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/CCGp9sFbD2 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)