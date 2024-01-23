On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. In his tweet, PM Modi honoured the life and courage of Netaji, emphasising his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom that continues to inspire. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Netaji on Parakram Diwas, acknowledging his extraordinary commitment to India's freedom and highlighting his impact on the nation's struggle against colonial rule. Both leaders expressed gratitude for Netaji's powerful personality, courage, and charisma, emphasising that his legacy will be eternally remembered by the nation. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Nine-Day Event on Parakram Diwas at Delhi's Red Fort on January 23.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Parakram Diwas

Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/OZP6cJBgeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2024

