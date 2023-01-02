The Jammu and Kashmir government recently released a list of holidays for the calendar year 2023, which shall be observed in the Government Offices and Educational Institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The official release includes list of 25 holidays which is to be observed during the calendar year 2023 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also listed 46 holidays to be observed in the government offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the calendar year 2023. Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack At CRPF in Srinagar’s Hawal.

Check Complete List of Holidays Here:

List of Holidays for the calendar year - 2023, shall be observed in the Govt Offices and Educational Institutions of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ljrv4nW3bp — Jehlam Times (@JehlamTimes) December 30, 2022

