A civilian was injured after militants hurled a grenade on CRPF in Srinagar’s Hawal area on Sunday evening. Police have rushed to spot and the searches have been launched to nab the attackers. The injured civilian has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village

Check Tweet:

Grenade hurled at CRPF in Srinagar’s Hawal area in which a civilian has been injured. Civilian Sameer has sustained splinter injury and is being treated. — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) January 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)