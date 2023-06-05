The Union Ministry of Education on Monday released the India Rankings 2023 of Higher Educational Institutions in the Country. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has bagged the top position in the "Overall Category" of the NIRF Ranking for the year 2023. Notably, IIT Madras has been ranked as the Best Educational Institute in the country for the 5th time. The IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi. It must be noted that IIT Madras continues to be at the top among engineering institutions for the 8th consecutive year, the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023 data stated. NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc Bengaluru Ranked Best University in India, JNU Bags Second Position; Check List of Top 10 Universities.

IIT Madras Tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings in 'Overall Category'

#NIRF Rankings 2023 | Overall Category #IITMadras placed on top, followed by #IISC, Bangalore & IIT Delhi, as per the Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education. pic.twitter.com/aw7dcgF9UN — Mojo Story (@themojostory) June 5, 2023

IIT Madras Continues To Be at Top Among Engineering Institutions

IIT Madras continues to be at top among engineering institutions for 8th consecutive year: Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2023

