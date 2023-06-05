The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has been ranked as the best university in the country. The development came after the Union Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking. IISC, Bangalore, which has been ranked as the best university is followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras Tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings, IISc Bengaluru Bags Second Spot.

IISC, Bangalore Ranked Best University

IISC, Bangalore ranked best university followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia as per the NIRF Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/Jvr1OixSHz — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)