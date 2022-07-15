On Friday, Piyush Ranjan, Additional Prof, Dept of Medicine, AIIMS said that the monkeypox virus transmits from animals to human beings by close contact or through face-to-face contact with infected people for a longer duration. "No reason to worry as the Monkeypox virus's infectivity is very less though it can be fatal for children as compared to the covid virus," he said. Ranjan also said that Monkeypox symptoms are like Smallpox and Chickenpox. "At onset, patient will have fever, enlargement of lymph nodes," he added.

