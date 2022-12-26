In a tragic accident, a Zomato delivery boy was run over by the car belonging to the district judge in Noida on Sunday night. The incident took place at around 1:30 am in the area under Sector 113 police station limits. Reportedly, the victim died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Parvinder Kumar. According to the reports, the victim was on his bike when a speeding car hit him. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera, Speeding Car Rams Into Bike Before Crashing in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Video).

