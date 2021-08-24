WhatsApp users can now book the Covid-19 vaccination slot by sending Book Slot to the MyGov helpdesk number +919013151515. Scroll down to know the steps to be followed for booking vaccination slots via WhatsApp.

Now you can book your vaccination slot on WhatsApp! All you have to do is simply send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk, verify OTP and follow these few simple steps. Visit https://t.co/97Wqddbz7k today! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HQgyZfkHfv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)