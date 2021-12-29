Ten more people were tested positve for Omicron in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Till now, there are a total of 16 cases of new COVID-19 variant in the state. The state government urged people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and get vaccinated immediately to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Here Is The Tweet By Arogya Andhra:

