The Orissa High Court recently directed the railway department to pay compensation to the kin of a deceased person who succumbed to the fatal injuries sustained during a train travel in 2006. The high court bench of Dr. Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi criticised the railway department for its callous response to the tragedy, which forced the bereaved family to run from "pillar to post" for securing the monetary relief to which it was lawfully entitled. "Beneficial legislation must be given effect to in a manner that heals, not in a manner that harms," the court said. As per the details of the case, the deceased Sarbeswar Swain was travelling from Allahabad to Cuttack in Neelachal Express in 2006 when he accidentally fell down inside the compartment due to a sudden jolt and got unconscious. As a result of the fall, Swain sustained grievous injuries to his brain along with other injuries. He died two days later. The court ordered the railway department to pay INR 9,23,562 as compensation within four months. HC on Maternity Leave: Surrogate Mothers Also Have Right To Avail Maternity Leave and Other Benefits, Says Orissa High Court.

'Railway Strictly Liable for Death of Passenger', Says Orissa High Court

