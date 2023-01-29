A 9-year-old boy died due to negligence after an oxygen cylinder kept outside the private hospital in Osmanabad fell on his head while playing. Video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The CCTV video of the incident shows the boy suddenly falling to the ground as the heavy oxygen cylinder fell on his head. The tragic incident took place at the private hospital premises. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Shot Dead for Not Repaying Rs 18,000 Loan in Shahbad Dairy Area, Body Found in Gutter

Tragedy in Osmanabad (Disturbing Video):

