Oxygen Shortage in Delhi: Whom Should I Speak to When an Oxygen Tanker Destined for Delhi Is Stopped in Another State? Arvind Kejriwal Asks PM Narendra Modi

There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?: Delhi CM in meeting with the PM pic.twitter.com/bYWmwJaWZO — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)