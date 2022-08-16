Six ITBP personnel have lost their lives, while several other personnel received injuries after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam today. "The injured personnel are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment," police officials said.

