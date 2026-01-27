On 27 January, a western disturbance will influence weather across northern India with rain and strong winds expected in cities like Delhi, where showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 19 °C and windy conditions, while northern plains could see unsettled weather and cooler temperatures later in the week. Chennai will remain cloudy with light to moderate rain continuing before turning drier soon. Mumbai stays sunny and warm with no rain forecast but concerns over poor air quality. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to enjoy mild to warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies with little rainfall. Shimla and nearby Himalayan areas may see snowfall or wintry precipitation with cold conditions and possible travel impacts. Kolkata will remain mainly dry and pleasant with mist in mornings and no significant rain predicted. Srinagar Weather Forecast for January 25: Heavy Snowfall Continues as Valley Records Sub-Zero Temperatures.

