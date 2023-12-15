The Delhi Police on Friday, December 15, has detained two people in the parliament security breach case. Both of them are suspected to be linked to the accused. They have been identified as Mahesh and Kailash. They are being interrogated by the Special Cell. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Delhi Court Sends Four Accused to Seven-Day Police Custody for Breaching Security at New Parliament Building.

Parliament Security Breach

