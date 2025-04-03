Patiala police arrested Shubham Kanojia, 27, for raping a 12-year-old girl over seven months, leading to her pregnancy. Kanojia, hired to transport the victim to school, allegedly took her to an abandoned site after dropping off other children. The crime surfaced when the girl sought medical help for abdominal pain, revealing she was five months pregnant. An FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act has been registered. The victim is undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital and is stable. The Punjab State Women Commission condemned the crime and demanded strict punishment while recommending enhanced safety measures for student transportation. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Rapes Friend's Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Extorts INR 15 Lakh Jewellery and 3,000 Sq Ft Land From Victim After Blackmailing Her With MMS; Booked.

Auto Driver Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Patiala

An auto-rickshaw driver engaged to take a class five student to school has been arrested for raping and impregnating the 12-year-old girl, #PatialaPolice said on Monday. Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh said the accused allegedly raped the girl for over seven months. “The accused,… pic.twitter.com/oSKEo1ZS3Z — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)