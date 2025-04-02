Jabalpur, April 2: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped and extorted by her husband’s friend in Madhya Pradesh. The alleged incident occurred today, April 2, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. Police officials said that the accused raped the woman and later extorted jewellery and land from her. The 32-year-old woman told cops that the accused allegedly established physical relationships with her in her husband's absence.

She also claimed that after the incident, the accused started blackmailing her with an MMS. The rape survivor further allged that three of the accused's accomplices were also indulged in the crime, reports Free Press Journal. The accused has been identified as Narendra Shivhare, a resident of Maihar. Cops said that Shivhare extorted silver and gold jewellery worth INR 15 lakh in addition to snatching 3,000 sq ft of land from the victim. Jabalpur Suicide: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Iron Rod After Failing in Class 8 Exams.

In her statement, the victim informed cops that Shivhare's friends Ahfaz Ansari, Sahil Khan and Sabina Sikandar, all hailing from Katni district, abducted and took her to a deserted area where they raped her. She also stated that the accused shot videos of the acts and threatened to make them viral. The victim further told cops that her husband mostly remains out as he is in the transport business.

She also revealed that the accused used to visit her house in the past with her husband, during which time he befriended her. Later, he forcefully established physical relations with her under the guise of friendship. However, after some time, Narendra started blackmailing and threatening the woman. He even threatened to tell her husband about their relationship if she did not give him the money. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Kills Father With Temple Mace Over Ancestral Land Dispute in Khajuraho, Disturbing Video.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against the four accused and have launched a manhunt to arrest them.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

