In a shocking incident, a viral video shows a Patna High Court judge getting furious over the alleged dressing style of an IAS officer. The judge reprimanded the senior IAS officer for 'inappropriate' dressing while he was in attendance at his court session. The judge asked the IAS Officer whether he has come to the cinema hall? In the video, the officer can be struggling to find the right words to explain to the judge. According to reports, the IAS officer identified as Anand Kishor is considered to be close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The court also said that Kishor, who is the chairman of the Bihar Board and Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department is 'not fit for the post'.

Check tweet:

IAS के कपड़ों पर भड़के हाईकोर्ट के जज, पूछा- आप सिनेमा हॉल में आए हैं? नीतीश कुमार के चहेते IAS अधिकारी आनंद किशोर को पटना HC के जज ने ड्रेस कोड के लिए फटकार लगाई है. बिहार बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और शहरी विकास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव आनंद किशोर को कोर्ट ‘पद के लायक नहीं’ भी कह चुका है. pic.twitter.com/MMHqu2A6v4 — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 11, 2022

