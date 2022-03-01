PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India has welcomed the return of Indian students trapped in war-torn Ukraine and their pets in return. PETA thanked PM Modi for including animals in the evacuation process from Ukraine. PETA tweeted that it is more tragic to turn pets away from their feeders. PETA appealed the Indian Govt to let pets travel along with their owner's, after Rishabh Kaushik an Indian National in Ukraine refused to leave his pet dog behind Ukraine. Indian Student Refuses to Fly Out of Ukraine Without His Pet Dog.

Check Tweet:

PETA India is grateful to @narendramodi @PRupala @drsanjeevbalyan for including companion animals in the evacuation operation of Indians who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine following our appeal. Separating animal companions from their guardians would have resulted in more tragedy. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) March 1, 2022

