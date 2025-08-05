United States (US) Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called for an end to the "Indian H-1B visas replacing American jobs". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marjorie Taylor Greene, also referred to as her initials MTG, asked US President Donald Trump to end Indian H1-B visas that are replacing American jobs. She also asked the US President to stop funding and sending weapons to the "Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war". Her post shared on August 4 has drawn attention across student and professional networks, especially Indian nationals who are studying or working in America. Her post came in response to Trump, who accused India of profiting from Russian oil by selling it on the open market. Donald Trump Accuses India of Selling Russian Oil in Open Market for ‘Big Profits’, Threatens To Raise Tariffs.

'End Indian H1-B Visas Replacing American Jobs Instead'

End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war. pic.twitter.com/u4Q1dX4bo6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 4, 2025

